Broken but Beautiful 3 or The Family Man 2; Which web series are you excited for? COMMENT

Broken but Beautiful 3 happens to be a romance drama releasing on May 29 while The Family Man 2 is an espionage drama releasing on June 4.

With COVID 19 pandemic leading to months long lockdown across the country, the entertainment industry did go for a toss as not just the shooting for films was cancelled but the big releases were either postponed or opted for a digital release. As a result, there was a massive rise in the viewership in the OTT platform. And while the audience has been waiting for more series, we are set to witness the release of two much awaited web series soon.

We are talking about Broken but Beautiful 3 and The Family Man 2. For those who are uninitiated about these web series, Broke but Beautiful 3 happens to be the third installment of the franchise and features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead. The trailer has opened to rave reviews from the audience. On the other hand, The Family Man 2 happens to be the sequel of the espionage drama and features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi in the lead along with late actor Asif Basra’s last onscreen appearance. This isn’t all. This Raj & DK directorial will also feature Samantha Akkineni in a key role and will also mark her much awaited Bollywood debut.

While Broken but Beautiful 3 is set to release on May 29, The Family Man 2 will premiere on June 4 this year. Although both the series have different genres, they have managed to create a substantial buzz in the town. Which web series are you eagerly waiting for? Share your views in this poll.

Credits :Pinkvilla

