Broken But Beautiful 3: Shehnaaz Gill’s proud of Sidharth Shukla’s performance: You nailed Agastya’s character

As Shehnaaz Gill has binge watched Broken But Beautiful 3, she can’t stop gushing about Sidharth Shukla’s performance in the series.

Sidharth Shukla has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his recent web show Broken But Beautiful 3, which also marked his digital debut, has opened to rave reviews from both audience and critics. To note, the romantic drama has been the third installment of the popular Broken But Beautiful franchise and featured Sidharth playing the role of Agastya Rao opposite Sonia Rathee who was seen as Rumi. Interestingly, Sidharth and Sonia’s chemistry has been garnering a lot of attention.

And while the show has been the talk of the town post release, Sidharth’s dear friend Shehnaaz Gill has also given up a thumbs up to Broken But Beautiful 3. Sharing the views on micro blogging site Twitter, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant stated she has binge watched the show and she is in awe of Sidharth’s performance of Sidharth as Agastya. Shehnaaz tweeted, “Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!”

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s post for Sidharth Shukla’s performance in Broken But Beautiful 3:

Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, had opened up the reason for giving a nod to the romance drama saying he could relate to his character of Agastya Rao. “Honestly, when I was offered Broken But Beautiful and when I heard the story, I just loved the storyline and I could relate to it and that’s actually one of the biggest reasons why I went ahead for the show,” Sidharth was quoted saying.

