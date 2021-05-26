Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's romantic song Kya Kiya Hain Tune to be out tomorrow

Just before the release of the series, the makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 are all set to drop Amaal Malik's song Kya Kiya Hain Tune featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee on Thursday. The song promises to tug at your heart's strings.

A series that has been in the headlines since its inception is Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3. The previous seasons of the show were quite successful and now, the third season is all set to go live this week. Amid this, the new song Kya Kiya Hain Tune featuring Sidharth and Sonia is all set to drop tomorrow and fans are excited about the same. Sidharth, Sonia and others from the team shared a snippet of it on social media and left fans excited.

Composed by Amaal Malik, the song's snippet was shared on his social media handle as he expressed excitement about the same. The snippet only had a melodious voice of Armaan Malik in the background and we could see a poster of the series featuring Sidharth and Sonia. Palak Muchchal also has crooned the song with Armaan and it will be a part of the upcoming web series. Sharing the news, Sidharth shared the video on his Instagram story and informed fans that the song would be out tomorrow.

The previous songs Tere Naal and Mere Liye have been loved by the viewers and many are excited to hear Amaal's composition. The web show's trailer also left netizens excited about seeing Sidharth and Sonia together. Broken But Beautiful 3 also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. It is directed by Priyanka Ghose and produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions. It is all set to stream from May 29.

