Broken But Beautiful 3 song Kya Kiya Hain Tune: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia's romance takes off in this love ballad

Ahead of the release of the series Broken But Beautiful 3, another romantic song Kya Kiya Hain Tune featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee has been released today. Crooned by Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik and Palak Mucchal, the tunes by Amaal Mallik will win you over.

An upcoming web series that has been in the news is Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The web show is the third part in the Broken But Beautiful series and will showcase Sidharth as Agastya Rao and Sonia as Rumi. Their complicated tale of love will begin streaming this week on AltBalaji. Ahead of it, the makers have released a new song from the series that is bound to leave you impressed. The song Kya Kiya Hain Tune showcases how Agastya and Rumi's love story begins and the lyrics will surely tug at your heart's strings.

Composed by Amaal Mallik, Kya Kiya Hain Tune has all the hallmarks of his creation and is soulful, extremely touching, and, of course, dripping with melody. The video showcases how Agastya and Rumi come close as they spend time together and it leaves you feeling mushy. The lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag and the vocals of Palak, Armaan manage to leave you spellbound. Sidharth and Sonia's cute moments as Agastya and Rumi go extremely well with the song and hence, leave an impact on fans.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing his thoughts on creating the romantic track, Amaal Malik says, "Kya Kiya Hain Tune’ speaks of the absolute magic that love contains – to transform, evolve and liberate. It speaks of a person who stepped out once again into the world of love, hoping to not be hurt by love and met with this feeling, with an utmost sense of liberation. It’s finding love post breakup, and sometimes you meet people who make you love yourself, that is true love, a love to keep forever."

The previous songs from Broken But Beautiful 3's album, Tere Naal and Mere Liye have managed to impress fans of Sidharth and Sonia and now, this latest one is bound to leave all romantics awestruck. Talking about the show, it also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. It is produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose.

Also Read|INTERVIEW: Sonia Rathee On Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla is a seasoned actor, doesn’t need to prep

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×