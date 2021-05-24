Broken But Beautiful 3 song Tere Naal: Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee's love is summed up in a soulful ballad

The new song from Broken But Beautiful 3 has released today and it features Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Sonia Rathee as Rumi. The beautiful track crooned by Akhil Sachdeva wins over hearts and showcases how they express love for each other.

After the intriguing trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3 and the song Mere Liye, the makers have gone ahead and dropped yet another love ballad that is bound to win over hearts. Featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the new song Tere Naal showcases how Agastya and Rumi express their love for each other. The web series' third season is all set to premiere this week and it is about a complicated love story starring Sidharth and Sonia. While fans have been excited about the series, the music too is being loved.

Sharing the new song on her Instagram handle, producer Ekta Kapoor could not stop gushing over it. The song Tere Naal is composed crooned and lyrics are penned by Akhil Sachdeva. The song perfectly establishes love between Agastya and Rumi. The music is soothing to the ears, and Akhil's voice is magical in this one. The adorable on-screen chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia in 'Tere Naal' will leave a mark on the hearts of their fans. Ekta shared the video on social media and wrote, "Broken But Beautiful It won't just steal a piece of your heart, it will take over your entire heart! Right, @sachdevaakhilnasha? #TereNaal, from #BrokenButBeautiful3 by Akhil Sachdeva, Song out now on @ALTBalaji."

Take a look at the video:

The trailer of the series showcased the love story between Agastya and Rumi. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. He is a struggling artist; she is a poor little rich girl. But unfortunately, opposites attract. The series is produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose. Apart from Sidharth and Sonia, it also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

