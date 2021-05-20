Broken but Beautiful 3: Sonia on her kissing scene with Sidharth: We didn't talk about it, just went for it

Sonia Rathee will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Shukla for the first time in Broken but Beautiful 3 and she can’t stop gushing about the actor.

Sidharth Shukla fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine, after all, post his stupendous triumph in Bigg Boss 13, the handsome hunk is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming series Broken but Beautiful 3 with Sonia Rathee in the lead. In fact, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of the show and the audience can’t keep calm about the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry. Amid this, Sonia and Sidharth’s kissing scene has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Recently, Sonia opened up on her experience working with Sidharth and was all praises for the Balika Vadhu actor. Talking about the same, the actor told DNA, “It was a lot of fun working with Sidharth. Like any other person, it took us a little bit of time to get comfortable with each other, but once we did, it was all good. He jokes around a lot and always taking my case”. She also spoke about their much talked about kiss scene and stated that neither of them broke the ice, instead they just went for it.

Recalling the scene, Sonia said, “It was the first day for me on the sets, he had been shooting for 4-5 days already. It was just a small sequence and I was told Sonia...you are going to walk from this door and sit on Sid's lap and you are going to kiss each other. We didn't talk about it, we didn't do anything...they did a take and we just went for it.” Helmed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken but Beautiful 3 also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in key roles and will be releasing on May 29 this year.

Credits :DNA

