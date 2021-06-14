Broken but Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee gets candid about bike learning scene: Expressions were mostly real

Broken but Beautiful 3web series features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead role. The series has been lauded by the viewers.

The web series Broken but Beautiful 3 starring Sonia Rathee and current social media sensation Sidharth Shukla is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The lead pair chemistry is like a breath of fresh air. Their performance is also lauded by the audience. The web series was created by Ekta Kapoor and airs on ALTBalaji. The series revolves around love, heartbreaks. However, in the series, viewers see Agastya (Sidharth) teaching Rumi (Sonia) bike riding. The scene was loved by the audience but to your surprise, the actress in reality also does not know how to ride a bike.

When asked about the experience Sonia quoted, “I had no idea how to ride a bike, it was my first time! They were debating changing the scene to something else but I also wanted the adventure! We got lucky because we were trying to capture moments of Agastya teaching Rumi for the first time so all the expressions you see in that sequence are mostly real.”

She further praised her co-actor and said, ‘He is a patient teacher but I was also a semi-fast learner! I didn’t realize how heavy the bike was, every time I got on it alone, I couldn’t hold the weight of it and I kept falling, so he had no choice but to get on the bike. He taught me all the gear, accelerator stuff which I’ve already forgotten by now, but I was too scared cause I was sure with my experience we would end up crashing into the building on the side. He told me he would keep his hands on mine and control the bike but then a mid shot he let go and I was shocked, I think that’s the shot they kept in the series!”

The first two seasons are about the story of Veer and Sameera played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

