Broken But beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee reveals about the drinking sequence in the series

Broken But beautiful 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is getting huge attention because of the power pack performance of the actors.

The third season of the web series Broken but beautiful is getting a positive response from the audience. The series stars Sidharth Shukla who essayed the role of Agastya and Sonia Rathee was seen as Rumi in the show. Their performance and chemistry were lauded by the viewers. The series was created by Ekta Kapoor and airs on ALTBalaji. The story revolves around love and heartbreaks. However, in one of the scenes in the series, the lead actress was seen drunk and sharing her life experience. This made fans wonder if she is actually drunk?

Clearing the air on the same, the actress commented, “No actually no alcohol is allowed on set so that bottle was filled with water. This was also the absolute last day of the shoot so I channeled everything Rumi had gone through in the whole season and what I personally had gone through throughout filming and poured it into this scene. I was getting to film with Harleen and Vikrant both of whom are phenomenal actors and the leads of last season so I felt a bit nervous.”

She further says, “I’m friends with Harleen which definitely helped but I’m a huge fan of Vikrant so I had to fake it till I made it! Both of them were so down to earth and really amazing to work with, I had an absolute blast.”

To note, the first two seasons are about the story of Veer and Sameera. Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi were seen in the main lead roles.

Also Read: Broken but Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee gets candid about bike learning scene: Expressions were mostly real

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×