Broken But Beautiful 3 star Sidharth Shukla says he's experienced heartbreak a few times in his life

Sidharth Shukla, who is gearing up for the release of Broken But Beautiful 3, talked about facing heartbreak in his life and stated he has learned from his past mistakes.

The handsome Sidharth Shukla has been in the news for all the right reasons. The Balika Vadhu star is all set to win our hearts with his upcoming web show titled Broken But Beautiful 3. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the romantic series will see Sidharth playing Agastya - a heartbroken theatre director in the show. And, the Bigg Boss 13 winner relates his character in real life too. He feels he had faced many similar experiences and emotions that Agastya goes through in the show.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, the talented actor talked about facing the heartbreaking emotion in his life and said he has experienced the same a few times in his life. He also mentioned that he has learned from it. “If I have made the mistake then I make sure that I don't make that mistake again. And if it's because of somebody else and I feel that I gave in too much then I realize what are alarming bells and I just step back then,” Sidharth added.

Talking about the similarities, Sidharth said, “To an extent, a lot of situations Agastya has gone through in his life are quite similar to what has happened with Sidharth also. So, I could relate to it.”

On a related note, the Bigg Boss winner will be seen romancing debutante Rathee Sonia in the ALT Balaji series, which is the third season in the popular franchise. The first two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles. Broken But Beautiful 3 will release on May 29 on ALT Balaji.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's romantic song Kya Kiya Hain Tune to be out tomorrow

Credits :SpotboyE

Share your comment ×