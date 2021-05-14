Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser OUT: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee take viewers on a journey of love and longing

The teaser of the Broken But Beautiful 3 is released and it is a perfect blend of romance with drama, weaving a beautiful story. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee bring characters to life with their excellent acting chops.

The teaser of the most awaited web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 is out and it is beyond fabulous. The third season of the show Broken But Beautiful, starring fresh pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, will take the audience through an emotional roller-coaster. The last two seasons of the show were immensely popular among the masses and they created a mark in the hearts of the audiences. The new show also promises a beautiful tale of love and longing between the two leads of the show.

The leads of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee make the whole scenario magical with their chemistry on-screen. It is a truly heart-touching story. The teaser features the two completely contrast aspects of the actor Sidharth Shukla, a sweet guy and a broken one. It shows various aspects of love, obsession, heartbreak, and a shocking love triangle. It was captioned as, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hain. Sometimes what you want, may not be what you need!”

See the teaser here:

The ALTBalaji romantic drama is a story that revolves around the lives of Agastya and Rumi. The character Rumi, the daughter of an industrialist, and makes her acting debut with a play directed by Agastya. It is a romantic tale of how they came close to each other and go through a roller-coaster of emotions.

The teaser was released at 11:11 AM by 11 influencers simultaneously on their social media handles. As 11:11 is considered auspicious, it is associated with dreams coming true. The show will be streaming from 29th May on the ALTBalaji app.

