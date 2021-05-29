Broken But Beautiful 3 Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must read before watching Sidharth Shukla’s romance drama

If you are planning to watch Broken But Beautiful 3, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonia Rathee in the lead, here’s a look at what the netizens have to say about the series.

After creating a substantial buzz in the town, Broken But Beautiful 3 has finally released today. Helmed by Priyanka Ghose, the romance drama featured Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead and has been among the most awaited web series of the year. In fact, ever since the makers had unveiled the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3, it has got the audience wanting for more. And now that the romance drama has released, social media is abuzz with praises for the series.

In fact, netizens are all praises for Broken But Beautiful 3 and can’t stop gushing about Sidharth’s performance as Agastya. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #AgastyaRao & only for you I watched #BrokenButBeautiful3 & you really killed it with your acting. It's all about Agastya Rao that's it & it’s a brilliant performance.” Another user tweeted, “#BrokenButBeautiful3 absolutely love everything story, dialogues and performance @sidharth_shukla you have done fantastic act and #SoniaRathee I can’t forget you. Loved it. Hope we will get 4th part as soon as possible.”

Here’s what the netizens have to say about Broken But Beautiful 3:

Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #AgastyaRao & only for you I watched #BrokenButBeautiful3 & your really killed it with your acting it's it's all about agastya rao that's its & its brilliant performance — (@ishasahani7) May 29, 2021

I just finished watching the series and @sidharth_shukla I can't even tell how amazing you were! Everyone did justice to their character but I couldn't take my eyes off you Sidharth You as #AgastyaRao literally stole the whole show! #SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 — (@IsmeTeraGhata) May 29, 2021

Every emotion, every action, every move of #SidharthShukIa is on the dot. I give him 5***** for his extraordinary performance. Totally smitten. #BrokenButBeautiful3#AgastyaRao — Babli Bedi (@BabliBedi) May 29, 2021

I loved the #BrokenButBeautiful3 i swear it will be a hit @sidharth_shukla u have performed sooo well and some scenes reminded me u and @ishehnaaz_gill in bb13 hahhaha — Simra_Singh (@singh_simra159) May 29, 2021

It's indeed empowering to fall out of love and #AgastyaRao you have made us realise how important self love is. It's is so exhilarating to realise that there is no one worth losing yourself for.

You were so amazing @sidharth_shukla , you nailed it.

#BrokenButBeautiful3 — (@sonakaurshukla) May 29, 2021

#BrokenButBeautiful3 absolutely love everything story,dialogues and performance @sidharth_shukla you have done fantastic act and #SoniaRathee i can’t forget you. Loved it. Hope we will get 4th part as soon as possible.just wanna say — Ashok_02 (@ashok__02) May 29, 2021

Just finished watching #BrokenButBeautiful3 . What a performance done by @sidharth_shukla

I loved your character and everytime you cried, I cried with you . You are a complete rockstar. Grate work@altbalaji @ektarkapoor do more work with #SidharthShukla — ruchi_singh (@ruchisingh26gm1) May 29, 2021

Jus so amazing BBB3

Watched all the episodes..

Your work is commendable Sidharth.. Congratulations!!

U r worth every appreciation..

Proud of u n keep up the good work.

GOD BLESS U with much more success n happiness 4ever. @sidharth_shukla#BrokenButBeautiful3 — ritz vashisht (@ritzvicky26) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Sidharth, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla has revealed the reason for giving a nod to the romance drama and stated that he could relate to his character of Agastya. “Honestly, when I was offered Broken But Beautiful and when I heard the story, I just loved the storyline and I could relate to it and that’s actually one of the biggest reasons why I went ahead for the show,” he added.

