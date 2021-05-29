  1. Home
Broken But Beautiful 3 Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must read before watching Sidharth Shukla’s romance drama

If you are planning to watch Broken But Beautiful 3, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonia Rathee in the lead, here’s a look at what the netizens have to say about the series.
1970 reads Mumbai
After creating a substantial buzz in the town, Broken But Beautiful 3 has finally released today. Helmed by Priyanka Ghose, the romance drama featured Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead and has been among the most awaited web series of the year. In fact, ever since the makers had unveiled the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3, it has got the audience wanting for more. And now that the romance drama has released, social media is abuzz with praises for the series.

In fact, netizens are all praises for Broken But Beautiful 3 and can’t stop gushing about Sidharth’s performance as Agastya. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #AgastyaRao & only for you I watched #BrokenButBeautiful3 & you really killed it with your acting. It's all about Agastya Rao that's it & it’s a brilliant performance.” Another user tweeted, “#BrokenButBeautiful3 absolutely love everything story, dialogues and performance @sidharth_shukla you have done fantastic act and #SoniaRathee I can’t forget you. Loved it. Hope we will get 4th part as soon as possible.”

Here’s what the netizens have to say about Broken But Beautiful 3:

Meanwhile, Sidharth, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla has revealed the reason for giving a nod to the romance drama and stated that he could relate to his character of Agastya. “Honestly, when I was offered Broken But Beautiful and when I heard the story, I just loved the storyline and I could relate to it and that’s actually one of the biggest reasons why I went ahead for the show,” he added.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla reveals the reason for signing Broken But Beautiful 3; Says ‘I could relate to it’

