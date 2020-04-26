Broken But Beautiful 3: Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi NOT returning for next season, Ekta Kapoor confirms

Ekta Kapoor revealed a heartbreaking news and confirmed that Vikrant Massey (Veer) and Harleen Sethi (Sameera) will not be part of Broken But Beautiful season 3. Here's what she said.

When you think of a show that dealt with 'Love and Breakups' in an aesthetic way, Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful tops the chart. The web series starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles was first aired in 2018 on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. The drama revolved around two people Veer and Sameera, who are struggling to deal with a heartbreak. While Veer has lost her wife, Sameera is trying to move on from her broken relationship and accept herself. With its engaging plotline, relatable twists, and alluring characterization, it became a massive hit among the audience, especially with the millennial generation.

After receiving an overwhelming response, Ekta brought back chapter 2 of Veer and Sameera's story in Broken But Beautiful 2. While the second installment is always tricky, the romantic drama kept up to the exceptions. In fact, it only took the story on a top-notch level higher. The first season was all about the duo coming to terms with their respective broken relationships and finding comfort in each other. Their story was rather left on a cliff-hanger.

In season 2, the story dealt with a host of emotions like insecurities, confusion, and fear. More-so, it was about how Veer and Sameera were clouding their undeniable love for each other. However, ultimately they resolve their feelings and pine for one another. The show gave some beautiful, soul-stirring moments that kept people hooked to their screens. And after this thrilling season 2, fans couldn't wait for a Broken But Beautiful 3.

However, if you're yearning to see Veer and Sameera create their magic again in Broken But Beautiful season 3, hold on, your heart is going to break. The cute pair is not returning in the upcoming season. Yes, you read that right! Vikrant and Harleen will not be a part of BBB 3. Your heart is aching, na?

Just a few moments ago, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to make this sad announcement. She revealed that Veer and Sameera's story has come to an end, and thus they will not return in the upcoming season. Ekta stated that unlike daily soaps, they cannot drag the couple's beautiful love story with twists and turns, so they are putting an end to Veer and Sam's story here. Though heartbreaking, Ekta told that she will not let go of Vikrant and Harleen's mesmerizing pair so soon, and will maybe cast them in a movie of web series soon.

Not only this, but Ekta also asked the fans for suggestions for Broken But Beautiful 3. Dropping the big question she asked, 'Which pair would you want to see in the third installment of Broken But Beautiful?'

What are your thoughts on this new development? Who do you want to see romance with each other in Broken But Beautiful 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

