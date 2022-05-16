Broker cast of Song Kang Ho, IU & more to attend 75th Cannes Film Festival; Emotional trailer released

Recently, it was announced that upcoming Korean movie ‘Broker’ has been selected to compete for the esteemed Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Following this, it was also revealed that lead cast members including Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Lee Ji Eun (IU) and Lee Joo Young have been confirmed to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 26.

The latest trailer for the movie shows the breakdown of the characters and the concept of the movie. The story is of Song Kang Ho’s character Sang Hyeon, who begins to set up a box for parents to anonymously leave their babies in, so that they can find new parents. It begins with the cries of a baby on a rainy day as a note is revealed where a man reads out the apology of a parent who has abandoned their baby. IU can be seen attending to a baby in front of a ‘Baby Box’. Are they kidnappers or Brokers?

The detectives tailing them mark them as professional brokers who are earning money after selling off babies. They plan to catch the offenders in their act and wait for the right time. Fighting off any guilt the team of ‘Brokers’ try to coach their minds into thinking of themselves as cupids who are making the right child reach the parents that will rightfully raise them.

Watch the trailer below.

Helmed by celebrated Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has previously won a Palme d'Or , this is his first Korean language movie. Heading for a June 8 release in its homeland, South Korea, ’Broker’ will also be viewed at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26.

