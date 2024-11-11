Bromance unlocked: Jung Hae In sends coffee truck to 88-liner bestie Im Siwan’s filming set for Mantis; PICS

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan recently showed off their warm brotherhood once again. The two stars co-starred on a travel variety show titled Actors on a Journey. They are also part of the same 88-liners friends group with Kim Soo Hyun and Ahm Bo Hyun. Recently, the Snowdrop star extended his support for bestie with a warm gesture, winning fans’ hearts with their friendship.

Im Siwan is currently filming his upcoming movie Mantis. Jung Hae In sent a coffee truck to his filming set, cheering for him. Fans were happy to see these actors supporting each other. Despite being contemporaries, the stars share a close bond, and they have showcased their unparalleled bromance on the variety show Actors on a Journey.

Throughout the show, Im Siwan was seen talking with the local people while Jung Hae In was looking after him. Despite having quite the opposite personalities, they balance each other well with their synergy.

Jung Hae In recently made his TV comeback with Love Next Door. In this tvN rom-com, he played the role of an architect who fell in love with his childhood friend after she came back from the States. He co-starred with Jung Hae In in this drama, and the duo’s unparalleled chemistry received a lot of love from the viewers. Fans also couldn't help but wonder how Jung Hae In manages to deliver organic performances in any genre, be it romance or action.

On the other hand, Im Siwan is currently filming for his upcoming action film Mantis. It is a spin-off of the series Kill Boksoon, starring Jeon Do Yeon and Esom. In the film adaptation, he will take on the titular role, whose real name is Han Ui. He is the ace assassin working for MK Enterprise. His name was previously mentioned in Kill Boksoon when the organization’s head said that Mantis was taking a vacation.

In this film, Im Siwan will be seen co-starring Park Gyu Young and Jo Woo Jin. The premiere schedule for Mantis is yet to be revealed and is likely to be announced after the filming is completed.

