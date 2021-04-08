Brooklyn Nine Nine: Captain Holt's squad begins final season shoot; Melissa Fumero captures on set excitement.

Giving a glimpse from Brooklyn Nine Nine season 8, Melissa Fumero shared a selfie with Andre Braugher aka Captain Raymond Holt and Terry Crews aka Lt Terry Jeffords.

Thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic, we've been robbed of our favourite shows and characters! But looks like the wait is finally over. The cast of Brooklyn Nine Nine returned to the precinct this week as they began filming for the sitcom's final season. And Melissa Fumero aka Sergeant Amy Santiago captured the on set excitement in a picture perfect shot. For the unversed, season 8 of Brooklyn Nine Nine was set to release in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the shoot.

The cast regrouped this week and have now started filming the final 10 episodes of season 8. Brooklyn Nine Nine season 8 will see the entire cast come together to solve a series of crimes in their patent goofy style. Giving a glimpse from the sets of season 8, Melissa shared a selfie with Andre Braugher aka Captain Raymond Holt and Terry Crews aka lT. Terry Jeffords.

Melissa captined it, "Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!! Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion so here’s from Day 2. #Brooklyn99." Check out Melissa's Instagram share below:

The official NBC Brooklyn 99 Instagram page also treated fans with a BTS photo from the sets of season 8. This photo featured the beloved detectives Andy Samberg aka Jake Peralata, Stephanie Beatriz aka Rosa Diaz and Joe Lo Truglio aka Charles Boyle. "A little BTS of Season 8 as a treat," was the photo's caption.

Take a look at all Brooklyn Nine Nine photos from the sets of season 8 as filming begins:

