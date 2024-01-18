'Brothers are brothers': Jackson Wang marks GOT7's 10th anniversary with heartfelt letter; see PICs

Celebrating GOT7's 10th anniversary, Jackson Wang paid tribute with a heartfelt letter, underlining the enduring brotherhood among members. Amidst the festivities, BamBam and Jackson Wang were also spotted sharing a heartwarming reunion, symbolizing the deep bond that transcends the group's decade-long journey.

Jackson Wang's letter on GOT7's 10th anniversary

GOT7 marked a significant milestone on January 17 as they celebrated their 10th anniversary. Jackson Wang, one of the group's members, took this occasion to pen a touching letter, underscoring the enduring brotherhood shared among the members.

The heartfelt message shared on Instagram featured pictures of Jackson's handwritten letter detailing the journey with GOT7. The post also included a heartwarming collage of the group's members, capturing moments from their decade-long adventure.

In his caption, Jackson reflected on the rollercoaster ride of the past 10 years, acknowledging the "ups and downs, peaks, and valleys." He emphasized that despite the challenges, the journey has been filled with love and blessings. Expressing gratitude for being part of everyone's journey, he highlighted the individual growth of each member while emphasizing that the bond they started would endure.

Jackson concluded with a heartfelt message urging everyone to stay true, find happiness, and be real and honest with themselves in the coming years, encouraging everyone to discover their true selves. The post resonated deeply with fans, reflecting the strong connection and enduring camaraderie within the GOT7 family.

BamBam and Jackson's reunion on GOT7's anniversary in Paris

GOT7 members BamBam and Jackson Wang recently had a heartwarming mini-reunion at a fashion show in Paris on January 17. Both idols attended the event, showcasing their distinctive styles. BamBam donned a multi-colored jacket over a white collared shirt, while Jackson opted for a navy blue sweater and a black beanie, embracing a more casual look.

The mini-reunion was particularly special as it coincided with GOT7's 10th-anniversary celebration. The two idols shared a warm hug, playfully acknowledging their long-standing "engagement" over the years. Jackson took a moment to reflect on how BamBam had grown taller since their first meeting, adding a touch of nostalgia to the reunion.

In an Instagram post, BamBam expressed his gratitude to Jackson, thanking the older member for being there for him on their special day. The reunion brought joy to IGOT7s, providing a delightful glimpse into the enduring bond between the GOT7 members even as they pursue individual paths in their careers.

