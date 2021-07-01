Brown Eyed Girls member Ga In revealed to be the famous girl group member who was fined for taking propofol

The agency finally issued an apology and described why the singer took this step. Read more to know the reason.

It has been revealed that Brown Eyed Girls member Ga In was the one who was fined for using Propofol illegally in the previous year. To give context, last year a plastic surgeon in his 70s was sentenced to prison for illegally supplying Propofol and etomidate to a ‘famous girl group member’. The name of the girl group member was not revealed and she was not charged at first since etomidate is an anaesthetic but not a drug. However, recently Ga In’s agency Mystic Story confirmed that that female idol was Ga In.

Mystic Story admitted that Ga In was fined 1 million won (around 65k rupees) last year for the illegal use of Propofol which is used for anaesthesia. The agency deeply apologised for the singer’s actions as well as the company’s irresponsible behaviour of not accepting the mistake sooner. They recognised this as their socially incorrect action. Mystic Story even elaborated on the reasons why Ga In had decided to use Propofol. They stated that Ga In had faced several injuries during her career which ranged from less severe to very severe. This had caused her depression, lasting pain and critical sleep disorders which had been troubling the vocalist for a long time. All of this compelled her to make a reckless and bad decision. The agency further said that Ga In’s individual suffering only kept on aggravating over time because of certain unspeakable circumstances. Neither the artist nor the agency were able to find any effective solution to get out of the problems.

Ga In’s agency sincerely apologised and affirmed that from now on both of them will give their best in showing themselves to the public and Ga In’s fans in a more responsible manner. They closed by saying sorry for causing concern to the society.

