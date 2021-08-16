BTOB 4U announces their album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’; Check out the schedule

BTOB 4U is making a comeback! You heard that right, the subunit of BTOB will return with a special album on August 30. Titled ‘4U : OUTSIDE’, it will be a special album announced on the official social media accounts of BTOB on August 11. A coming soon poster was shared with the announcement followed by a promotion scheduler, raising the expectations for the release.

Early August, rumours started flowing around about the group making a comeback soon. Within a few days, CUBE Entertainment released a statement on August 6 confirming the news, stating the release date to be at the end of August. And the announcement came in on August 11 with an interesting poster. It showed a cubical optical illusion in black and light pink colour with one door on each front face of the cube. Closed in one and open on the other, the doors gave a look at what appears to the view of a room. Moon and stars twinkling in the background, a staircase opening up to another door can be spotted making us believe in its illusory nature. Check out the poster below.

Providing an update, a schedule was shared consisting of details of the tracklist, concept images, music video teasers and more that can be expected before the album release. You can follow the schedule as below.

‘4U: OUTSIDE’ will be made available online on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), releasing in offline stores on August 31.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: JYJ’s Junsu, SEVENTEEN’s DK and BTOB’s Eunkwang feature in the character video for musical Xcalibur

Are you looking forward to the special album from BTOB 4U? Let us know below.