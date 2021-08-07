BtoB 4U CONFIRMED to make a comeback in August; CUBE Entertainment releases statement

On 6 August, rumors started doing the rounds that BtoB 4U is preparing for their comeback and a new album is on the way. Fans were anticipating the response from the group as this would be their return to the music scene after their last release in November 2020. Hours later, the group’s label CUBE Entertainment released a statement confirming the news of the comeback of BtoB 4U.

It is no new information that BtoB have a strong footing in the K-pop scene. Song after song, they have continued to prove their mettle in the world of music. Multiple reports were released about the group making a comeback soon, to which CUBE Entertainment told a Newsen official, “BTOB 4U has confirmed their comeback at the end of August.” This has come as a happy update for fans who have been waiting for BtoB’s return for 9 months now. BtoB 4U’s last release was their debut last year on 16 November with mini-album ‘Inside’.

BtoB 4U is a subunit of the group BtoB, consisting of four members, Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub and Peniel. Leader Eunkwang along with members Minhyuk and Changsub, have completed their military service while Peniel is exempt from it. Their other 2 members, Im Hyun Sik and Yook Sung Jae are currently serving in the military and will be returning in November of this year.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback and so are we!

ALSO READ: BTOB's Minhyuk shares Covid 19 recovery journey; REQUESTS fans to stay safe

Are you excited for BtoB 4U’s comeback? Let us know below.