BTOB 4U gears up for another melodious comeback with ‘4U: OUTSIDE’

The comeback is near and BTOB 4U is letting the world know. The group of four is set to make their much-anticipated return to the music scene this month as announced on August 11. ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ will; be BTOB 4U’s first ever comeback as they made their debut as a subunit last year on November 16 with ‘Inside’.

Previously, the announcement poster was released showing the illusionary comeback theme, followed by a comeback schedule for the release of various content. It revealed the plan that BTOB 4U was made leading up to the days of their comeback. Following the schedule, the tracklist of the album was revealed to the world which consisted of 6 tracks in total. The members of BTOB took part in the making of the album as Minhyuk and Peniel can be seen credited as the lyricists in all the tracks. Minhyuk also took part in the composition of the songs ‘Dreamer’, ‘I Want to Go Crazy’ (literal translation), and ‘Finale (Show and Prove)’. Member Hyunsik who is currently serving in the military also lent his hand in the composition of the song ‘Waiting 4 U’.

Further, the group, unit, and individual concept photos of the members of BTOB 4U were shared where their charms were at full display. Check out the 2 sets of photos below.

A peek into their world, an audio snippet was next in line as each song was revealed one at a time with the video panning over a newspaper like breakdown of the album.

‘4U: OUTSIDE’ is scheduled to release on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTOB pictorial with Beauty(plus): A lookback on the Kingdom experience

Are you excited for ‘4U: OUTSIDE’? Let us know below.