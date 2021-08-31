BTOB 4U reigns on global iTunes charts with ‘4U: OUTSIDE’

Fans are overwhelmed with joy as BTOB 4U dominates iTunes charts with their special album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’. The boy group ranked first on the iTunes ‘Top Album’ charts in a total of 12 countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore.

In addition to these countries, the album also took the top position on iTunes K-Pop Top Album charts in a total of thirteen regions including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan. The album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ and its super addictive title song ‘Outsider’ have definitely won hearts throughout the globe.

The title track is an interesting and absolutely addictive one with a heavy instrumental melody and upbeat funky music along with the incredible choreography performed by the members. The music video for ‘Outsider’ has already garnered over 2 million views on YouTube as of August 31.

The album consists of a total of six songs ‘DREAMER’, ‘Outsider’, ‘I want to go mad’, ‘Traveler’, ‘Waiting 4U’ and ‘Show And Prove’ and was released on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). This was the group’s comeback after almost nine months after their debut release in November 2020.

With this album, the members wanted to broaden their musical spectrum by taking fresh challenges and pull off the neo funk genre well. It seems like they have done exactly that!

BTOB debuted in 2012 as a seven-member boy group under CUBE Entertainment. The group today consists of six members- Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Lee Chang Sub, Im Hyun Sik, Peniel Shin and Yook Sung Jae. BTOB has gifted the K-pop industry with many interesting songs time and again, including ‘Wow’, ‘MOVIE’, ‘At the End’ and ‘Remember that’ to name a few.

