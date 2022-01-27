BTOB aiming to make their full group comeback next month

Boy group BTOB is officially gearing up to make their comeback as a full group! On January 27, a media outlet reported that BTOB will be releasing a new album as a full group. In response to the reports, the group’s agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “BTOB is preparing for a comeback in February.”

If BTOB makes their long-awaited comeback in February, this will be the group’s first comeback in nearly three years and eight months, since their 11th mini album ‘This Is Us’ in June 2018. After the release of the mini album, the members started enlisting in the military, beginning with BTOB’s leader Eunkwang in August 2018. Members Hyunsik and Sungjae were discharged from the military in November 2021, completing BTOB’s military service. Following this, all the members attended BTOB’s Kiss the Radio broadcast, hosted by member Minhyuk, marking their first full group appearance in three years.

Meanwhile, four members of BTOB, Eunkwang, Changsub, Minhyuk, and Peniel participated in Mnet’s comeback survival program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ in 2021. The four members also released a special album, ‘4U: Outside’ in August 2021, with the lead single ‘Outsider’.

BTOB (an acronym for ‘Born to Beat’) debuted in March 2012 under CUBE Entertainment, with their tracks ‘Insane’ and ‘Imagine’, and released their debut EP ‘Born to Beat’ in April 2012. The group is well known for their exceptionally good vocal and rap abilities, and have seen five of their albums topping the Gaon Album chart, and nine of the singles peaking in the Top 10 of the national Gaon Digital chart.

Stay tuned for more updates about BTOB’s long-awaited comeback!

