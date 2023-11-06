BTOB confirms departure from CUBE Entertainment after 11 years following contract expiration

Cube Entertainment confirms the news of BTOB leaving the agency, saying their contract has expired and they decided not to renew it. BTOB consists of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae. CUBE Entertainment has released an official statement informing fans that the group will not be continuing with the agency and hence they will be mutually terminating the exclusive contracts of all the members after 11 years.

BTOB leaves CUBE Entertainment

On November 6 KST, CUBE Entertainment announced that their contract with BTOB has concluded, and both sides reached a mutual decision to part ways without pursuing a second renewal contract. This marks the end of an 11-year partnership between BTOB and their agency CUBE Entertainment, evoking bittersweet emotions for all parties involved.

The agency also issued an official statement on the matter, wherein CUBE Entertainment addressed BTOB's future endeavors.

In anticipation of the expiration of BTOB's second exclusive contracts, the agency engaged in careful discussions with the members over an extended period of time, ultimately resulting in a mutual decision not to pursue renewal. As a result, CUBE Entertainment and BTOB's Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyunsik, Peniel, and Yook Sungjae have concluded their remarkable 11-year journey together.

Since their debut on March 21, 2012, BTOB has established themselves as a third-generation K-pop boy group, celebrated for their exceptional vocal talents and music that is loved by the fans and public alike.

CUBE Entertainment expressed their deep gratitude to BTOB, who consistently delivered performances to be proud of during their tenure as artists under the CUBE Entertainment banner. They also acknowledged MELODY (BTOB's official fan club) for consistently offering unwavering support to the group.

Although CUBE Entertainment's partnership with BTOB sadly concludes at this point, the agency is committed to wholeheartedly supporting the new growth and promising futures of the BTOB members, recognizing their boundless potential. In conclusion, they kindly requested fans to continue sending unwavering love as BTOB embarks on their next journey and extended their heartfelt thanks.

Check out the statement below

More about BTOB

The third-gen group BTOB made its debut under CUBE Entertainment in 2012. In 2018, all the BTOB members renewed their exclusive contracts with Cube Entertainment. This news comes shortly after reports that the contracts of five BTOB members had reached their conclusion of contracts, and CUBE Entertainment stated that they and the K-pop idols were "working through this situation with an open mindset, considering various options."

Throughout their career since their debut, BTOB has delivered a string of hit songs, including Way Back Home, Remember That, It's Okay, I'll Be Your Man, Missing You, Only One for Me, Beautiful Pain, and many more. Most recently, BTOB made their comeback with their 12th mini album, WIND AND WISH, featuring the title track of the same name, which was released in May.

