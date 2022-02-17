BTOB drops cinematic first music video teaser for upcoming title track ‘The Song’

Ahead of the group’s upcoming release ‘Be Together’, BTOB has dropped the first music video teaser for the album’s title track ‘The Song’! Released on February 17 at midnight KST (February 16 at 8:30 pm IST), the short clip shows the members writing letters that end up in an abandoned pile, and cuts to them alone in different settings, as they appear to be waiting for someone. The teaser ends with a cinematic aerial shot of BTOB walking towards a lone letter-box stationed in the middle of a clean, snow-covered expanse.

Watch the teaser for the music video of BTOB’s ‘The Song’, below:

Prior to this, BTOB also dropped an audio snippet for ‘Be Together’, the group’s upcoming third studio album. Additionally, BTOB had also released a mood sampler titled ‘Dear. BLUE’, comprising shots of the members penning letters, overlaid with the audio of BTOB’s Peniel narrating a letter, describing the ‘Meaning of BLUE’. In the mood sampler, Peniel narrates, “Dear. BLUE. Being one’s love leaves you many memories. Lots of emotions arise when you are in love. U will find all the meanings of the moments we were together. Eventually when the flowers bloom, spring will find its way to us.”

As BTOB’s official fan colour is described as ‘Slow Blue’, and the group had also released a teaser highlighting the phrase ‘Love is BLUE’, so far, the signs seem to indicate that the group’s upcoming album ‘Be Together’ is a love letter of sorts to their fans.

Stay tuned for more updates about BTOB’s upcoming release!

