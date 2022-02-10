BTOB drops concept images tinged in blue ahead of 10th anniversary album ‘Be Together’

BTOB has unveiled more details about the group’s upcoming six-member comeback! On February 10 at midnight KST (February 9 at 8:30 pm IST), BTOB dropped a group photo for the concept ‘Be Blue’, ahead of their upcoming third album, ‘Be Together’. The image features the members looking up at the camera with a blue background, and yellow flowers placed around the set. Check out the concept image, below:

Previously, BTOB also released a group photo as well individual concept photos for all the members for the concept titled ‘Be Love’, featuring them sitting around a table on the beach. The two released concepts so far are in line with BTOB’s teaser released on February 4, highlighting the phrase ‘Love is BLUE’. Interestingly, BTOB’s official fan colour is described as ‘Slow Blue’. Check out the group photo for the ‘Be Love’ concept, below:

Meanwhile, after announcing their comeback by way of releasing a hilarious trailer that adopted a documentary-reminiscent style, BTOB also released six individual comeback trailers, showcasing how the members are gearing up for the upcoming release. Additionally, BTOB has also announced a concert in March to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary.

This will be BTOB’s first group comeback in nearly three years and eight months, since their 11th mini album ‘This Is Us’ in June 2018. Leading up to the release of the album, we can expect more concept images, a track list, an audio snippet and more, according to the schedule released a few days back.

BTOB's special 10th anniversary release ‘Be Together’ drops on February 21, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!