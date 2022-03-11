BTOB officially becomes a ‘million seller’ group on Gaon

Gaon recently released their updates for the month of February, revealing a major milestone for boy group BTOB. The group is now officially a part of Gaon’s ‘million seller’ club! Nearly a decade into their career, BTOB has accumulated more than one million album copies sold, spanning their entire discography.

The group’s latest release, ‘Be Together’ has debuted on the Gaon Monthly Album Chart for February at number 5, selling over 113,000 copies. With the addition of these sales, BTOB has officially crossed the one million mark! BTOB’s first comeback as a complete group in four years, ‘Be Together’ was released on February 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The release is their third studio album, and comprises a total of thirteen tracks, including ‘The Song’ - the title track, an intro, an interlude, and an outro.

Not only did ‘Be Together’ reach a massive milestone on Gaon, but the album also became BTOB’s first to debut at number 1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart. The release also reached number 1 in multiple regions on the iTunes album charts, including the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brazil, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and more.

The group also recorded their highest first week sales on Hanteo, with more than 93,000 copies of ‘Be Together’ sold in just four days since its release. ‘Be Together’ also topped South Korean music streaming sites like Bugs and Genie with its title track ‘The Song’, along with the other tracks on the album maintaining high positions on the charts as well.

Congratulations to BTOB!

