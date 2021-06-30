BTOB pictorial with Beauty(plus): A lookback on the Kingdom experience

BTOB pose with grace and spill the beans on their performances in Kingdom. Read to know more.

BTOB is known for their ethereal vocals, funny personalities, quirky antics and great musical ability. Being in the industry for over 10 years gives one that edge. Currently promoting as a 4 member band as the other members are completing their military service, BTOB has still managed to make their presence known during ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ by rehashing their hits and adding a fresh twist to it.

Kingdom: The Legendary War was a 10 episode reality television program by Mnet, it is the sequel of Road to Kingdom and the male counterpart of “Queendom”. The lineup had some strong contenders yet BTOB were known as the big brothers there and enjoyed every performance.

When asked about their opinions on the show and their performance, Minhyuk said, “I convinced the company and the members that ['Kingdom'] would be an opportunity to show a new side of BTOB, and I had trust in the members." Changsub said, "My thoughts on appearing on the show were negative at first because I initially felt that there would be nothing to gain, but only to lose. So, I wasn't nervous at first because I didn't feel pressured to do well. But I felt nervous before our final stage."

Their finale stage was called ‘Show and Prove’, a new song where they reminisce the last ten years as a battle and this performance is their final war; their final chapter. In the literal sense, they were saying goodbye to the 10 years and were moving onto the next chapter in their life. They had shown everything they had and now it was their turn to evolve.

BTOB may have lost the competition but they definitely gained a new place in the hearts of K-pop fans forever!

