BTOB’s Changsub to drop special solo single in September; Details inside

BTOB’s Changsub is ready to return with new music! On August 26 at midnight KST (August 25 at 8:30 pm IST), the BTOB member announced new solo music by dropping a teaser for the track reissue #0001 ‘SURRENDER’. The announcement addresses the song as a ‘Special Single’, and shares that Changsub’s solo song will be dropping on September 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

A teaser image accompanies the announcement, featuring a vintage car, with the date of the release making up the number plate. The orange-coloured font against the pale blue sky and the grainy filter on the image add to the retro vibe of the teaser photo.

Check out the announcement, below:

A talented singer-songwriter, host, and musical actor, Changsub debuted in 2012 as a member of the boy group BTOB. The group currently includes six members, including Changsub. As part of the group, Changsub has also participated as a lyricist in some tracks included in BTOB’s discography.

In 2017, Changsub started appearing in musicals, beginning with ‘Boys Over Flowers’. The BTOB member’s most recent musical is the 2022 project ‘Mata Hari’, which also starred MAMAMOO’s Solar.

Changsub went on to release his first solo album in Korea in December 2018. Titled ‘Mark’, the release includes a total of six songs, ‘Way, ‘Miss you’, ‘Shelter’, ‘Ever’, ‘Gone’ and the instrumental version of ‘Gone’. At the time, the BTOB member had participated in every track included in the mini album as a lyricist. Following ‘Mark’, Changsub’s upcoming return with his special single reissue #0001 ‘SURRENDER’ marks his first solo release in about three years and eight months.

