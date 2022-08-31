BTOB’s Changsub releases first set of concept photos and more for upcoming solo single

BTOB’s Changsub has released some exciting updates ahead of his return with new solo music! On August 25 IST, Changsub dropped a teaser announcing a ‘Special Single’ titled reissue #0001 ‘SURRENDER’. The track is scheduled to drop very soon, on September 6. Following the announcement, the BTOB member dropped a scheduler for the single, teasing what is in store for fans before the song drops.

According to the scheduler, Changsub will release two sets of concept images, an audio snippet and a teaser for the song’s music video, before reissue #0001 ‘SURRENDER’ is available online.

Check out the scheduler, below:

Changsub soon followed this up with the first set of concept images for reissue #0001 ‘SURRENDER’! In one image, the BTOB member can be seen gazing at the camera as he sits, looking peaceful.

The second photo features Changsub showing off his side profile as he rests his chin on his arms and gazes into the distance.

The newly released photos maintain the grainy, retro vibe from the previously dropped teaser image for the special single, which featured a vintage car with the date of the release on the number plate. The orange-coloured font also makes a return. Going by the scheduler, we can expect the second round of concept images to drop on September 1 KST.

Changsub made his debut in 2012, as part of the boy group BTOB. As a soloist, Changsub released his first album in Korea in December 2018, titled ‘Mark’. The mini album comprises six songs (‘Way, ‘Miss you’, ‘Shelter’, ‘Ever’, ‘Gone’ and the instrumental version of ‘Gone’), and sees the BTOB member participating in every track as a lyricist.

