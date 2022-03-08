BTOB’s Hyunsik, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua & Jun test positive for COVID-19

BTOB’s Hyunsik and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Jun have tested positive for COVID-19. CUBE Entertainment has released a notice sharing the news about the BTOB member. According to the agency, Hyunsik first tested positive through a self-test kit on March 7, which he undertook pre-emptively before a schedule. After he received positive results on the self-test kit, Hyunsik visited the hospital to undergo a PCR test, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 8.

CUBE Entertainment also shared that Hyunsik has completed the third round of the vaccine for COVID-19, and is currently suspending all schedules and taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. Earlier this year, BTOB’s leader Eunkwang had tested positive for COVID-19 in February, and fellow member Minhyuk had also been diagnosed with the virus last year, in July.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Jun have also tested positive for COVID-19. PLEDIS Entertainment released a notice on March 8, sharing, “JOSHUA took a self-test and was tested negative on Monday, March 7. However, he took a PCR test as a proactive measure and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. JUN took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested positive on Monday, March 7. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. JOSHUA and JUN are currently not exhibiting any symptoms and are administering self treatment at home.”

Earlier, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo had been diagnosed with the virus on February 12, followed by Vernon on February 25, Hoshi on March 3, and S.Coups, DK, and Seungkwan on March 5, and The8 on March 7.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all the artists.

