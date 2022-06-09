BTOB’s Minhyuk drops teaser announcing solo comeback as HUTA with ‘BOOM’

BTOB’s Minhyuk is coming back soon as HUTA! On June 9 at midnight KST (June 8 at 8:30 pm IST), Minhyuk surprised everyone by dropping the first teaser announcing the same. Not only is Minhyuk releasing his second album, but the release is coming very soon! Minhyuk (HUTA)’s second solo album ‘BOOM’ drops on June 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The released teaser comprises a bright blue image with the word ‘BOOM’ emblazoned across it. The bottom of the image reads “LEE MINHYUK (HUTA) 2nd Album [BOOM] Release on 2022. 06. 27 18:00 (KST)”.

Check out the first teaser for Minhyuk’s return as HUTA, below:

Lee Minhyuk, also commonly known as Minhyuk or HUTA, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, actor, and host. Even before debuting as part of the boy group BTOB, Minhyuk had been active with the moniker HUTA in the underground music scene. He officially debuted as part of BTOB in March 2012.

Minhyuk went on to make his solo Korean debut in early 2019, with a self-composed album, ‘HUTAZONE’, which consisted of a total of eleven songs: ‘HUTAZONE’, ‘YA’, ‘Hang out’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Day dream (Duet. YOOK SUNGJAE)’, ‘Falling blossoms (Interlude)’, ‘Fallin’’, ‘ALL DAY (Korean Ver.)’, ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Tonight (With Melody)’, and ‘Waiting For You’.

Following the release, Minhyuk held his first solo concert in Seoul, ‘HUTAZONE: Two Night’, in February 2019. In November 2021, he dropped his digital single, ‘Good Night’, which was his first solo release as HUTA since ‘HUTAZONE’. At the time, the talented artist had shared, “I have been steadily preparing for a solo album. Among the songs I've worked on, I'm presenting you with the song I'm most attached to."

With yesterday’s teaser announcing ‘BOOM’, the solo album that Minhyuk had mentioned at the time appears to be making its way to us! Stay tuned for more updates.

