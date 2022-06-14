BTOB’s Minhyuk stuns in concept photos for solo comeback as HUTA; Drops track list for ‘BOOM’

On June 9 at midnight KST (June 8 at 8:30 pm IST), BTOB’s Minhyuk announced his return with his second solo album ‘BOOM’. Dropping on June 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) under his name HUTA, ‘BOOM’ follows his digital single ‘Good Night’ released in November 2021. After announcing the upcoming release, Minhyuk has dropped more exciting updates!

On June 14 at midnight KST (June 13, 8:30 pm IST), BTOB’s Minhyuk (HUTA) released his first set of concept photos for ‘BOOM’. Titled ‘Stranger : A Mystical Allure’, this first round of photos comprises two different looks. The first one sees Minhyuk dressed in white boots and a white racer’s uniform, with red gloves, with a twinkling blue background resembling a starry sky.

Check out the photos, below:

The second look takes on a different spin from the first set, with an all-black outfit, and red and white highlights, while the starry blue background makes a return.

Check out the photos, below:

Prior to this, Minhyuk (HUTA) had also released a track list for ‘BOOM’, on June 12 at 8:30 pm IST. The track list revealed that the upcoming album will comprise a total of 12 songs including ‘I’m Rare’, ‘BOOM’, ‘Shadow’, ‘Real Game (Like Messi)’, ‘Red Wine’, and more.

In addition, track 6 ‘Is this Love’ (literal translation) is also drawing attention and excitement in particular, as it is a duet with Minhyuk’s fellow BTOB member, Changsub.

Check out the full track list for Minhyuk (HUTA)’s ‘BOOM’, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about BTOB’s Minhyuk’s return as HUTA with his second album, ‘BOOM’, dropping at 2:30 pm IST on June 27!

