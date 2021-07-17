BtoB’s Minhyuk tests positive for Covid 19 after vocal teacher was confirmed a few days before

The singer was in self-quarantine when test results came positive. Read details below.

Another Kpop idol has been announced Covid-19 positive.

Amid the rising cases and hence the rising restrictions and safety measures in South Korea, BtoB’s Minhyuk tested positive. An official statement from the singer’s label CUBE Entertainment revealed the news on 17 July. He went into self-quarantine after his vocal teacher’s results came back positive on 14 July.

After the results of his vocal teacher, Minhyuk underwent testing and his results came back negative. According to CUBE Entertainment’s statement, the artist took both the rapid antigen and PCR tests as a preemptive measure. Following this, Minhyuk went into self-quarantine as per government regulations.

Although initially negative, Minhyuk experienced some symptoms like fever and cough, after which he re-visited both centres to take the tests on 16 July. This is when his tests came back positive for Covid-19 on 17 July. The singer is said to be taking the necessary steps to take care of his health and taking maximum rest. He will be following self-isolation guidelines issued by the health authorities to recover quickly.

Minhyuk returned from his mandatory military service last year and formed a sub-unit BtoB 4U with the group members active at the time, Eunkwang, Changsub, and Peniel. The group then went ahead to participate in Mnet’s survival show Kingdom: Legendary War. They placed 4th among six groups while showcasing their talent and experience as the senior-most group on the show.

We wish for a speedy recovery for BtoB’s Minhyuk and hope he gets back to fans in good health soon!

