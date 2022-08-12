BTOB’s Peniel to go on temporary hiatus after ankle injury; To undergo surgery for repairing Achilles tendon

CUBE Entertainment released an official notice announcing the halt in activities for BTOB member Peniel. According to the statement, Peniel suffered an injury to his ankle a couple of days ago while exercising and was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the examination, it was revealed that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon and the doctors have suggested that he undergo surgery. As a result of this, the singer will be taking a temporary hiatus from his official activities in order to focus on the recovery of his ankle and will resume once it has healed.

Check out CUBE Entertainment’s full statement below.

“Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.

BTOB member Peniel has temporarily suspended his activities due to an ankle injury.

Peniel suffered an ankle injury while exercising on the night of August 10 and was taken to the hospital for a thorough examination and emergency treatment.

As a result of the examination, the medical team decided that surgery was inevitable due to an Achilles tendon rupture, so we have decided to proceed with the operation today (August 12).

As we believe that our artist’s health should be prioritized above all else, Peniel will be inevitably going on a temporary hiatus from activities, and we have decided that he will be focusing on recovering from his injury.

In response we are informing you that group BTOB’s Peniel’s individual activities will be temporarily suspended until he recovers from the ankle injury.

We apologize for causing concern to our fans and others. We will do our best for Peniel's recovery.

Thank you.”

