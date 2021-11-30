BTOB’s Sungjae CONFIRMS lead role in MBC’s upcoming high school drama ‘Gold Spoon’

According to MBC on November 30th, BTOB's Sungjae will take on the lead role in the drama that will be aired next summer. He plays Lee Seung Cheon, who was born into a poor family, and changes his fate with a friend who was born in a wealthy family with a gold spoon he obtained by chance.

'Gold Spoon' is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. The new drama asks the question whether it is possible to change money and family, and whether choosing between the two would bring happiness closer. Unlike the webtoon, Lee Seung Cheon will be set as a high school student in the drama.

It is produced by Samhwa Networks and Studio N. It is directed by Song Hyeon Wook and written by Yoon Eun Kyung and Kim Eun Hee. PD Song worked on KBS 2TV's Monday-Tuesday drama 'The King’s Affection', 'Another Miss Oh' (2016), 'Beauty Inside' (2018) and 'Graceful Friends' (2020).The two artists collaborated on 'Winter Sonata' (2002), 'Sweet 18' (2004), 'The Handmaiden' (2009) and 'The Prime Minister and I' (2013-2014).

Sungjae is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, host, MC, and entertainer. He is a member of the boy group BTOB and its sub-group, BTOB Blue. Aside from his group's activities, he has acted in television dramas ‘Plus Nine Boys’ (2014), ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), ‘The Village: Achiara's Secret’ (2015), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016) and ‘Mystic Pop-up Bar’ (2020) and has appeared on hit shows, including: ‘Hitmaker’, ‘We Got Married’ and ‘Master in the House’.

