BTOB’s Sungjae contemplates his choices in the main poster for upcoming drama ‘The Golden Spoon’

In the released main poster, the unknown expression of Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae), who is aiming for a change of life, is reflected in the golden spoon and attracts attention. In the golden spoon that Seung Cheon looked into, there is a view of the house that creates a luxurious atmosphere and the old narrow house that reflects his reality behind it.

The words 'Korea is a class society' and 'Steal life with a gold spoon' imply that Lee Seung Cheon, who had a bitter taste in class society, will struggle to become a gold spoon. Lee Seung Cheon in the drama is Korea's representative earthen spoon (poor person), but thanks to his smart brain, he enters Seoul Jeil High School, where only the talented can enter. No matter where he came from to never lose, he went through some kind of accident, and his attitude toward life began to change 180 degrees as his desire for wealth grew.

To Seung Cheon, the golden spoon grandmother offers a sweet suggestion, saying, "Go to the house of a child of the same age as you and eat only three times with that golden spoon. Their parents will become your parents."

'The Golden Spoon' is the story of a life adventure in which a child born in a poor family accidentally got a gold spoon and became a gold spoon after his fate changed with a friend who was born in a wealthy family. It is based on a webtoon of the same name. First broadcast is on September 23rd.

