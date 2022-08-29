BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon and more are surrounded by ‘Gold Spoons’ in new posters for upcoming MBC drama

The 'Gold Spoon' poster released on August 29 contains the appearance of four actors surrounded by golden spoons. They exude a unique aura that cannot be touched, raising expectations for the first broadcast.

First, BTOB’s Sungjae, who plays the role of Lee Seung Cheon , who throws away the life of a poor person and seeks to turn his life around, catches the eye. Although he has a good-looking appearance and a brilliant brain, he is dissatisfied with his life because of one thing, a poor family. While feeling his longing for a gold spoon, he is at a crossroads in choosing to become a rich person. We wonder how his life will change as a result of that choice.

Lee Jong Won takes on the role of the perfect Hwang Tae Yong, who has everything from wealth, appearance, and ability. His sharp eyes exude a sense of sensitivity and a force that is difficult to approach easily. He becomes entangled as a friend at the same school as Lee Seung Cheon , who lives a life opposite to his own, arousing curiosity about what kind of story he will draw.

Na Joo Hee, played by Jung Chaeyeon, is the daughter of a chaebol family, who is also Hwang Tae Yong's fiancee, but she lives a more ordinary life than anyone else. She is foretelling three-dimensional character expression by exuding an atmosphere containing complex emotions hidden in her elegant appearance. Lastly, Yeonwoo plays the role of Oh Yeo Jin, who is the incarnation of the desire to become richer even though she has gorgeous looks and financial resources. Her intense aura is felt from her in her poster, and she expects her future development due to her desire.

