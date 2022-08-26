BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon and more take the throne in new close-up posters for ‘Gold Spoon’

On August 26, MBC released new posters for the upcoming drama ‘Gold Spoon’ featuring Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jung Won and Yeonwoo. It's similar to the previous group posters but this time, it's a close-up and one can see their desires on their face as they play with the crown on their hand. Each character has a different intention with the throne and it can be seen. The drama will be airing September 23 onwards.

Previously, they released the 2nd teaser featuring Sungjae and Lee Jong Won. It heralded the start of the tumultuous fate of Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae). The contrast between Lee Seung Cheon, who was happy as a child even in a dark atmosphere, and the present state of eating with a gloomy expression, speaks of an unfavorable situation.

In addition, Lee Seung Cheon was beaten by someone, and his mother Jin Seon Hye (Han Chae Ah), who bowed her head and shed tears, and her book were thrown because she could not overcome her anger. At the same time, she said, “Our debt is 400 million won!”

On the other hand, the appearance of Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won), who clashes glasses with friends in a luxurious house and smiles happily, is the opposite of Lee Seung Cheon's previous appearance. “Go to the house of a guy of the same age as you and eat only three times with that spoon. Their parents will become your parents,” and the figure of Lee Seung Cheon, who went to Hwang Tae Yong's house, is drawn over the golden spoon grandmother's narration, and an exciting development unfolds. Lee Seung Cheon, who visited Hwang Tae Yong's house, is eating with a golden spoon, and the mysterious story is more awaited as to whether he will be able to take the title.

