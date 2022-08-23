BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won & Yeonwoo pose as royalty in ‘Gold Spoon’ posters

On August 23rd, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Gold Spoon' presented a group poster of BTOB’s Sungjae, Lee Jong Won, Jung Chaeyeon, and Yeonwoo, who felt a strange atmosphere in the dark. 'Gold Spoon' is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name. It tells the life adventure story of a child born in a poor family who becomes a rich heir after a fate change with a friend who was born in a wealthy family through a magical gold spoon that he accidentally got.

Previously, MBC released a teaser poster with a golden crown hanging on the throne, and aroused many viewers' curiosity with the words 'Changing parents and becoming rich'. The released group poster also caught the attention of prospective viewers with a splendid appearance.

First, Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) and Na Joo Hee (Jung Chaeyeon), who are located in the center, attract attention. The two people's attitude toward the crown is contrasting in the appearance of Lee Seung Cheon, who is wearing a crown on his head with a light smile, and Na Joo Hee, who is staring at the front with an expressionless expression while putting the crown on her lap. Like this, Lee Seung Cheon, who dreams of becoming a golden spoon, and Na Joo Hee, a daughter of a chaebol family, who pursues an ordinary life, are also revealed in the poster, so we wonder if the two will be able to rise to the throne they seek.

On the other hand, Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won), the only person who does not hold a crown, also stands out. He sits with a relaxed expression as if he was the original owner of the throne, with the back of his hand on his chin and his feet on the chair, as if he were not interested in the crown. Also, Oh Yeo Jin (played by Yeonwoo) is wearing a gorgeous dark red dress, leaning her body on a chair and holding a crown, so it's interesting to see the two other people who seem similar.

