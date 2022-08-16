BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon starrer MBC drama ‘Gold Spoon’ releases first teaser poster

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Gold Spoon', which will be broadcasted for the first time on September 23, is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name, about a child born in a poor family who got a golden opportunity by chance. It deals with the life adventure story of a friend who was born in a wealthy family through a spoon, and became a gold spoon after fate changed.

In the teaser poster released on August 16th, a golden crown is hung on the throne, and a bright light is shining on the crown. The words, 'Change your parents and become rich', asks the viewers whether they can even change their parents to become rich. Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae), who dreams of becoming a gold spoon, raises curiosity about what kind of decision he will make.

In the drama, Lee Seung Cheon is an ordinary student who dreams of turning his life around with a golden spoon. He is told that his fate will be changed by the momentary choice he made, and he will pay the price for it and lead a tumultuous life. Here, he leads a colorful story by living a life in contrast with Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won), a rich student. In addition, Lee Seung Cheon will tell a richer story by intertwining with Na Joo Hee (Jung Chaeyeon), the daughter of a chaebol full of justice, and Oh Yeo Jin (Yeonwoo), who attracts attention with her pretty appearance.

As such, 'Gold Spoon' is emerging as an anticipation that will captivate drama fans this fall with delicate direction by Song Hyeon Wook and Lee Han Jun, an interesting script by Yoon Eun Kyung and Kim Eun Hee, and a feast of unique characters.

