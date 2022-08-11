BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon, Yeonwoo, Lee Jong Won & more participate in script reading for ‘Golden Spoon’

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Golden Spoon' is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name as a life adventure story in which a child born in a poor family accidentally got a gold spoon and changed his fate with a friend who was born in a wealthy family.

The script reading site photos released include director Song Hyun Wook, writers Yoon Eun Kyung and Kim Eun Hee of the drama 'The Golden Spoon', as well as Yook Sungjae (Lee Seung Cheon), Lee Jong Won (Hwang Tae Yong), Jung Chaeyeon (Na Joo Hee), and Yeonwoo (Oh Yeo Jin), who will be the centre of the drama, as well as Choi Won Young (Hwang Hyeon Do), Son Yeo Eun (Seo Young Shin), Choi Dae Cheol (Lee Cheol), Han Chae Ah (Jin Seon Hye), and Song Ok Suk participated.

When the script reading began in earnest, the actors instantly immersed themselves and worked together. Yook Sungjae, who takes on the role of Lee Seung Cheon , who dreams of turning his life around with a gold spoon, freely showed his sweet side and good acting when he had a nerve battle with his opponent.

Lee Jong Won, who plays the role of Hwang Tae Yong, who goes back and forth between the life of a gold spoon and an earth spoon regardless of his will, fell in love with the character as soon as he started reading the script and showed an absorbing appearance. We are looking forward to seeing what kind of chemistry between Yook Sungjae and Lee Jong Won, who go back and forth with one 'gold spoon'.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ha Jung Woo & more star in the exciting teaser & poster for ‘Narco-Saints’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the script reading? Let us know in the comments below.