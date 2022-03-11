BTOB’s Sungjae, Peniel and Changsub contract COVID-19; Minhyuk and Eunkwang test negative

On March 11, Cube Entertainment confirmed that BTOB members Sungjae, Peniel and Changsub tested positive for COVID-19 right after Hyunsik tested positive. The company said, “Based on PCR tests conducted back on March 10, BTOB members Changsub, Peniel, and Sungjae received positive results for COVID-19, while Minhyuk and Eunkwang received negative results. During the members' quarantine periods, all schedules will be cancelled or postponed."

Previously, Minhyuk contracted COVID-19 in 2021 while Eunkwang tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 last month. Hyunsik is currently in quarantine and is receiving treatment. Due to the positive results, Cube Entertainment decided to postpone BTOB’s ‘10th Anniversary Concert 2022 BTOB Time [B Together]' performance, which was scheduled to be held at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul from the 18th to the 20th, to be temporarily postponed.

Cube said, "We ask for your understanding as this is a measure for a safer and better performance. Details on future performances will be announced after reviewing the artist's health and COVID-19 situation, and when confirmed." Offline tickets and online live tickets purchased by spectators will be fully refunded through Interpark Ticket without any additional fees.

BTOB consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae. Originally a seven-member group, Jung Il-hoon departed from the group in December 2020. The group's debut EP, ‘Born to Beat’ was released on April 3, 2012. They released their first full-length album, Complete, in June 2015. In November 2014, they made their Japanese debut with ‘Wow’ under the Japanese agency Kiss Entertainment.

Since the group's 2012 debut, they have received multiple awards, including the 30th Golden Disc Awards Best Vocal Group in 2016, 2017 Melon Music Awards Top 10 Bonsang and 25th Seoul Music Awards Ballad Award in 2018. Five of their albums topped the Gaon Album Chart, and nine of their singles peaked in top ten on the national Gaon Digital Chart.

