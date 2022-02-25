BTOB sets new personal record on Hanteo with first-week album sales

BTOB has set a new personal record with their latest release, ‘Be Together’! On February 25 Hanteo Chart’s Daily Physical Album ranking, BTOB’s third full length album recorded over 16,000 copies sold the previous day. With this, BTOB officially records more than 93,000 copies sold in the first week of sales. By doing so, ‘Be Together’ has now become BTOB’s highest first week sales on Hanteo!

The group previously recorded their highest first week sales with ‘HOUR MOMENT’, an EP that sold over 91,000 copies in its first week of release. Released on February 21, ‘Be Together’ sold over 34,700 copies on its first day, and has steadily been accumulating more sales since. As 93,000 reflects the album’s sales until its fourth day since release, this is not the final figure for BTOB’s cumulative first week sales on Hanteo with ‘Be Together’.

Not only is it maintaining steady sales on Hanteo, but ‘Be Together’ has also topped South Korean music streaming sites like Bugs and Genie with the title track ‘The Song’, and the other tracks on the album maintaining high positions on the charts as well. BTOB’s third studio album is also performing impressively internationally, becoming the group’s first album to debut at number one on the worldwide iTunes album chart. Additionally, the album also topped iTunes charts in 21 regions (at the time of writing), including Brazil, the UK, New Zealand, Turkey, and more.

BTOB’s latest release is their first group comeback in nearly four years, following their 11th mini album ‘This Is Us’ released in June 2018. Congratulations to BTOB!

