BTOB, Taeyeon & STAYC top Gaon’s weekly download, digital, streaming & album charts

Gaon Chart’s weekly rankings for the week of February 20 to February 26 are here! STAYC’s new release ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ debuts at number 1 on the album chart for this week. TREASURE’s ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’ is the only album in the top 5 which was also in the previous week’s list, ranking at number 2 for this week. Ranks 3 through 5 are all new entries, with NMIXX’s debut album ‘AD MARE’ at number 3, followed by BTOB’s third studio album ‘BE TOGETHER’ and Billlie’s ‘the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’, respectively.

Meanwhile, BTOB’s ‘The Song’ tops the download chart for this week, followed by Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ and TREASURE’s ‘JIKJIN’ at ranks 2 and 3 respectively, which both moved down a spot each from last week’s rankings. STAYC’s ‘RUN2U’ debuts at number 4, followed by Kassy’s ‘Always Love You’ which rose two spots to rank at number 5 for this week.

Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ and MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’ hold on to their previous ranks on the first two spots respectively on the digital chart for this week. IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ moves up a spot to number 3, switching places with Lim Young Woong’s ‘Love Always Run Away’ which ranks at number 4. sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’ maintains its rank at number 5.

The streaming chart includes the same five entries as last week, like the digital chart. Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ rises to number 1, switching places with Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’, which moves down a spot to number 2. IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ holds on to its spot at number 3, while Lim Young Woong’s ‘Love Always Run Away’ and sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’ switch places, ranking at number 4 and 5 respectively.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts sell out in pre-sale