BTOB's Changsub confesses shocking account of catch-holding 'molka' perpetrator from men's sauna

Trigger Warning: This article includes mention of sexual offense and privacy intrusion.

BTOB's Changsub recently revealed a courageous act during a visit to a police university, where he recounted how he and a friend intervened to stop illegal filming in a men's bath house. Their swift action led to the perpetrator being apprehended and dealt with by authorities, earning praise from fans for their bravery and sense of justice.

BTOB’s Changsub recalls horrifying account of preventing ‘molka’ incident

In a recent episode of ootb STUDIO's Jeongwaja series, BTOB member Changsub shared a brave and commendable incident where he helped intervene in a case of illegal filming, termed "molka" in Korean, at a men's bath house. The K-pop idol recounted how he and a friend, who is a dancer, discovered a foreigner secretly filming other visitors.

Changsub and his friend confronted the perpetrator without hesitation and promptly brought him to the police station. Subsequently, after forensic analysis confirmed the illegal filming, Changsub returned to the station to provide his testimony as a witness.

Watch the complete video here;

Fans of BTOB expressed admiration and support for Changsub's actions, praising him for his courage and integrity. Many took to social media to commend BTOB for setting a positive example and standing up against wrongdoing. They described the group as "the hope of humanity" for their willingness to take action and uphold justice in challenging situations.

Advertisement

More details about Changsub’s latest activities

Lee Changsub, the versatile lead vocalist of BTOB, has been actively expanding his horizons in both music and education. After establishing the Chang Ggo Training Centre vocal academy in Suwon in April 2023, he continues to nurture aspiring talents.

Recently, amid BTOB's departure from CUBE Entertainment in November 2023, he signed with Fantagio, known to manage ASTRO, but affirmed his commitment to continue group activities with BTOB members despite being under different agencies. Known for his solo endeavors, including his latest solo album (reissue #001 SURRENDER), Lee Changsub remains dedicated to his music career and supporting the next generation of vocalists through his academy.

Disclaimer: If you or someone in your knowledge is suffering from any kind of assault or harassment, please reach out to a nearby doctor, safety expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Zombiverse Season 2: Billlie's Tsuki, Dex, Lee Si Young, more join Kwon Eun Bi, Kim Seon Tae and others in cast