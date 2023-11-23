BTOB's Changsub joins Cha Eun Woo's Fantagio post CUBE exit; says will prioritize team in letter

BTOB's Changsub has officially joined Fantagio, known for housing the K-pop group ASTRO. However, he has clarified in a letter that he will remain a part of BTOB and be a dedicated member. BTOB has joined the ranks of K-pop idols departing from CUBE Entertainment in recent months.

BTOB Changsub joins Fantigo

On November 22, reports surfaced confirming Changsub's new beginning as he signed with Fantagio. This move follows the departure of Changsub and his fellow BTOB members from CUBE Entertainment earlier this month, marking the end of an 11-year association with the label. It's reported that Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, Peniel, Sungjae, and Changsub collectively decided not to renew their contracts, reaching a mutual agreement.

In response, Fantagio announced that, after extensive discussions with Lee Changsub, they have reached an agreement to sign an exclusive contract and collaborate closely. Fantagio expressed their commitment to providing unwavering support for Lee Changsub, ensuring he can actively engage in a diverse range of endeavors.

Additionally, Fantagio emphasized that Changsub will maintain his group activities with BTOB. They highlighted Lee Changsub's steadfast determination to continue his group engagements, assuring full support from Fantagio. The agency pledged to adjust his schedule to prioritize and facilitate his commitment to group activities within BTOB.

Changsub is the first member of BTOB to officially join a new agency following the group's recent departure from CUBE Entertainment. In the wake of all six members parting ways with the agency earlier this month due to contract expiration, Changsub is anticipated to engage actively in both group and individual pursuits. This includes participation in BTOB activities, as well as pursuing individual ventures such as a solo singing career and roles in musicals. Changsub is also all set to take on a new role as he stars in the musical Winter Wanderer, scheduled to commence on December 15.

More about BTOB

BTOB, incorporates members Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyunsik, Peniel, and Yook Sungjae, who had dedicated the past 11 years of their careers to CUBE Entertainment, debuting under the agency in 2012 as a seven-member group. Renowned for their enduring teamwork and unwavering loyalty, BTOB garnered significant attention from fans curious about the group's future endeavors. Notably, Changsub has emerged as the first member to take a step forward, signing with a new label, and signaling a new chapter in his career.

Throughout their remarkable career since their debut, BTOB has consistently delivered a series of hit songs, showcasing their musical versatility. Memorable tracks such as Way Back Home, Remember That It's Okay, I'll Be Your Man, Missing You, Only One for Me, Beautiful Pain, and many more have solidified their place in the hearts of fans. Most recently, BTOB marked their return with the 12th mini album, WIND AND WISH, featuring the title track of the same name, which was released in May, adding another chapter to their impressive discography as a group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTOB departs CUBE, Lee Jong Suk's new company, PLEDIS' next boy group, and more