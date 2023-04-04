BTOB’s Eunkwang becomes new MC for Weekly Idol alongside former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo

It’s official! BTOB’s Eunkwang is all set to become the new MC for ‘Weekly Idol’ alongside former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo. in doing so, Eunkwang and Mi Joo will be taking the position over from Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Kwanghee - the previous MCs of ‘Weekly Idol’. Eukwang has established his image as an excellent entertainer via his appearance on ‘Idol League Season 3’. His sharp wit and excellent sense of humour helped him cement his image as a brilliant host. The latter has further fuelled viewers' expectations from Eukwang as a ‘Weekly Idol’ MC.

Lee Mi Joo is a South Korean singer and entertainer who is known for her spot-on sense of humour and flair for the dramatic. She debuted as a member of the girl group Lovelyz under Woolim Entertainment in late 2014. Mijoo departed from Woolim Entertainment shortly after her former group Lovelyz disbanded. She then joined her new agency Antenna. Mijoo as a public figure is followed and admired for her unmissable screen presence and charming wit. She has established herself as a great entertainment on a variety of shows like ‘Hangout With Yoo’, ‘Battle Trip 2’ and ‘Juju Secret’.

Eunkwang is a South Korean singer and a member of the K-pop group BTOB (short for Born To Beat). Eunkwang made his official debut as a member of BTOB in 2012 under Cube Entertainment, the company that manages some really popular K-pop artists like Lee Min Hyuk, (G)I-dle, and Minnie. In the past, Cube Entertainment has also managed Rain and 4minute. Besides his activities as an idol, he has also made several appearances on various TV series and shows. In 2013, he made a guest appearance on the superhit K-drama ‘The Heirs’ starring Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye.

Given Eunkwang and Mijoo’s history as entertainers, fans are inevitably looking forward to their appearance as an MC duo. Eunhyuk and Kwanghee will continue as ‘Weekly Idol’ MCs till April 12. Starting April 19, Eunkwang and Mi Joo will be seen as the new MC duo. ‘Weekly Idol’ airs every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. KST.

