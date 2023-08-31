BTOB's Eunkwang to release remake of Secret Garden OST The Man on September 3

Secret Garden K-drama will receive a remake of its OST called The Man. It was reported that BTOB's Eunkwang will be releasing a remake version of The Man on September 3. The Man is an original soundtrack from Secret Garden K-drama. BTOB’s Eunkwang first performed his own version of the OST on the show Immortal Song last year.

Secret Garden OST The Man to get a remake

After BTOBs Eunkwang performed his own version of the song on the show The Immortal Song, the cover drew attention from the audience. Owing to this, CJ&M contacted the member of BTOB to release the remake song officially. The Man is a popular and well-known OST from Secret Garden. It is a 2010 K-drama starring Ha Ji Won and Hyun Bin. Secret Garden's OST The Man was originally sung by Hyun Bin who played the role of the male lead in the series. Secret Garden is a story about a young and rich CEO who falls for a poor stuntwoman despite having severe class differences and cultural traditions. It is one of the most popular K-dramas of 2010.

BTOB's Recent Activities

It was reported that BTOB's contract with Cube Entertainment will start expiring one after another starting next month. The group is under discussions with the company for a renewal of their contracts but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It is being said that the talks are ongoing in a positive direction. BTOB released a new album titled Wind and Wish in May 2023 with a title track of the same name.

