BTOB's fan concert OUR DREAM in Jakarta cancelled due to contractual issues; Agency apologizes to fans

BTOB were scheduled to perform in Jakarta in July but the event was cancelled due to contractual issues, as stated by their agency. The group held their first fan concert in 13 years earlier this April which was held in Seoul and kicked off their OUR DREAM concerts. They have successfully wrapped up their concerts in cities like Manila, Hong Kong and more.

BTOB cancels OUR DREAM fan concert in Jakarta

BTOB's OUR DREAM fan concert in Jakarta was scheduled to take place on July 13 but unfortunately, the event was cancelled. APlanet Entertainment announced the cancellation of the concert and stated that after discussions and careful consideration with BTOB COMPANY, they came up with this decision due to unforeseen circumstances.

They elaborated that the event was cancelled because of contractual issues which included inadequate local preparations and non-fulfillment of contractual obligations.

The company apologized to fans and assured them that the refund process would be carried out through the fund system for purchased tickets. They also promised that they would make a comeback in Jakarta soon so that fans can also enjoy BTOB's performance live.

