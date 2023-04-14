BTOB's Minhyuk and Wonho face off in a shirtless just blazer look; Who wore it better? VOTE

Korean pop stars BTOB's Minhyuk and Wonho are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and style along with toned bodies. The two celebrities were spotted wearing a bold and daring look, rocking just a blazer without a shirt underneath. While both stars looked dashing in their respective ensembles, they served completely different vibes.

Minhyuk’s fancy cut-out blazer

Minhyuk opted for a blue blazer, which he paired with matching black pants and a beautiful silver body chain, and chunky earrings along with a black wrist leather band. His blazer had a cut out near his waist giving a sneak peek of his slim well-toned physic. His sleek and sophisticated look exuded confidence and power, and the absence of a shirt added a touch of edginess to his overall appearance.

Wonho’s classic black blazer

Wonho went for a more classic look and opted for a basic black blazer, pairing the blazer with black pants, a belt, and formal shoes, completing the look with his short blond hair styled back giving him a mature vibe. His look was more relaxed and laid-back, but still exuded a sense of style and coolness. His toned body added a touch of sexiness to the look.

Who do you think should win?

The shirtless blazer look has been a popular trend among male celebrities in recent years, and it's easy to see why. It's a daring and bold fashion statement that requires confidence and attitude to pull off, and both Minhyuk and Wonho did it with ease.

While both stars looked stunning in their respective outfits, it's hard to say who wore it better. BTOB's Minhyuk and Wonho served completely different vibes in their respective shirtless blazer looks. With this trend becoming more popular among male celebrities, we can expect to see more daring and bold fashion statements in the future. Vote for your favorite style here.

